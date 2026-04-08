Gaurav Gera reveals the intense audition scene that won him Aalam’s role in Dhurandhar

In a criticial scene in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Aalam persuades Hamza to let him take the blame for Pinda’s death, and this was the very scene Gaurav auditioned with.

“I was auditioned for that intense and heavy scene only. I was called to Mukesh Chhabra’s office and told to perform it,” shared Gaurav Gera with Hindustan Times.

The scene became one of the most impactful moments of his character arc.

Gera revealed that he wasn’t surprised by its importance, adding, “It was not a shock for me… I knew it was a special role and Hamza’s only support in the film.”

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The actor also spoke about how the role stood out to him from the beginning, especially given its emotional depth and significance in the narrative. His character, Aalam Bhai, went on to become a fan favourite, with his quirky dialogue “Darling, darling dil kyu toda…” gaining popularity across social media.

See how Dhurandhar fame Gaurav Gera’s Aalam Bhai look was created:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preetisheel Singh (@preetisheel)

Gera further shared that he had previously been approached by casting director Mukesh Chhabra for another project with director Aditya Dhar, which didn’t materialise. However, this time, he successfully cracked the audition and felt a strong sense of conviction while shooting, calling the experience “crazy” and rewarding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gera (@gauravgera)

Dhurandhar 2 box office:

Dhurandhar 2 has managed to surpass the lifetime India haul of S. S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which stands at Rs 1,030.42 crore. The film has now reached a total India gross of Rs 1,237.21 crore, with its net collection climbing to Rs 1,033.37 crore so far. Overseas, it added Rs 4 crore on Day 20, pushing the total overseas gross to Rs 404 crore, while its worldwide gross now stands at an impressive Rs 1,641.21 crore.

Dhurandhar, which released in cinemas last December, crossed the Rs 1600 crore mark at the worldwide box office.