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Gaurav Gera reveals the intense audition scene that won him Aalam’s role in Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar fame actor Gaurav Gera revealed that it was an intense and emotionally heavy audition scene that helped him land the role of Aalam Bhai in Dhurandhar.
Actor Gaurav Gera recently opened up about the audition that helped him land the role of Aalam Bhai in Dhurandhar franchise, revealing that one of the film’s most intense scenes was key to securing the part. The ace actor Gaurav Gera, plays Mohammad Aalam—an undercover Indian intelligence agent posing as a juice vendor in Karachi’s Lyari.
In a recent interview, talking about his role and how he got it, Gaurav Gera shared that he was specifically asked to perform a heavy, emotionally charged scene during his audition.
How Gaurav Gera got Dhurandhar’s Aalam Bhai role
Spoiler ahead
“I was auditioned for that intense and heavy scene only. I was called to Mukesh Chhabra’s office and told to perform it,” shared Gaurav Gera with Hindustan Times.
The scene became one of the most impactful moments of his character arc.
Gera revealed that he wasn’t surprised by its importance, adding, “It was not a shock for me… I knew it was a special role and Hamza’s only support in the film.”
The actor also spoke about how the role stood out to him from the beginning, especially given its emotional depth and significance in the narrative. His character, Aalam Bhai, went on to become a fan favourite, with his quirky dialogue “Darling, darling dil kyu toda…” gaining popularity across social media.
See how Dhurandhar fame Gaurav Gera’s Aalam Bhai look was created:
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Gera further shared that he had previously been approached by casting director Mukesh Chhabra for another project with director Aditya Dhar, which didn’t materialise. However, this time, he successfully cracked the audition and felt a strong sense of conviction while shooting, calling the experience “crazy” and rewarding.
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Dhurandhar 2 box office:
Dhurandhar 2 has managed to surpass the lifetime India haul of S. S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which stands at Rs 1,030.42 crore. The film has now reached a total India gross of Rs 1,237.21 crore, with its net collection climbing to Rs 1,033.37 crore so far. Overseas, it added Rs 4 crore on Day 20, pushing the total overseas gross to Rs 404 crore, while its worldwide gross now stands at an impressive Rs 1,641.21 crore.
Dhurandhar, which released in cinemas last December, crossed the Rs 1600 crore mark at the worldwide box office.