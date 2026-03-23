Dhurandhar star Gaurav Gera shares emotional 1998 letter from his days of struggle in a Mumbai cottage: ‘Future is bright’

Actor Gaurav Gera, who plays Mohammad Aalam in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has been receiving widespread praise for his performance in the film. As the spy-thriller continues to do well at the box office, the actor recently shared a very personal moment from his early days in Mumbai.

On Sunday, Gaurav took to his Instagram account to post pictures of a handwritten letter he had written to his parents back in 1998, soon after he moved from Delhi to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting. In his post, Gaurav reflected on his 28-year journey and how much has changed over time.