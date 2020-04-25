Follow Us:
Saturday, April 25, 2020
COVID19

Celebrities on TikTok: Best videos of Gauahar Khan

In her TikTok videos, Gauahar Khan has been taking up all the trending social media challenges, be it #gendaphoolchallenge or #SavageChallenge.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 25, 2020 7:08:48 am
gauahar khan tiktok videos Gauahar Khan is exploring TikTok these days. (Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram)

Actor Gauahar Khan joined TikTok a couple of years ago but she became active on it, following the national lockdown. In her TikTok videos, Gauahar has been taking up all the trending social media challenges, be it #gendaphoolchallenge or #SavageChallenge. Also, she has been showing off her perfect dancing skills.

Dance Videos

@gauahar_khan

#gendaphool #badshah

♬ Genda Phool – Badshah feat. Payal Dev

@gauahar_khan

Love for South Indian music ! Loved this piece ! Hahahahaha #foryou #tiktokindia #vaathiComing

♬ Vaathi Coming (From “Master”) – Anirudh Ravichander;Gana Balachandar

@gauahar_khan

@jlo I love you 😘 #jlotiktokchallenge #trending aise hi !

♬ original sound – princesspiamia

@gauahar_khan

In the presence of #snow #dance #trending #foryou #tiktokindia

♬ Jawsh 685 | Laxed [SIREN BEAT] – emmapearson033

@gauahar_khan

Woooooahhhhhhh gettting the hang !!! Am I???? #SavageChallenge #tiktokindia 🙋🏻‍♀️☺️

♬ Savage – Megan Thee Stallion

Undoubtedly, Gauahar Khan is counted among the best Bollywood dancers.

Apart from her beautiful dance videos, Gauahar Khan has also been sharing her workout regime with her followers, inspiring them to stay fit and healthy.

Fitness video

 

@gauahar_khan

do it like G !!!! 💪🏻 #girlpower #fitness #doYouLoveMe #pushupchallenge

♬ original sound – Gauahar Khan – Gauahar Khan

Gauahar also attempted comedy and introduced her mother in a funny video.

@gauahar_khan

Featuring my Mommy for the first time , much against her wishes ! Hahahah 😛

♬ Kitchen mein kya kya aata hai – poojamlu

CELEBRITIES ON TIKTOK: Trisha | Hansika Motwani | Himanshi Khurana | Chitrangada Singh

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in Hotstar special The Office.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

