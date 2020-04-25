Celebrities on TikTok: Best videos of Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan is exploring TikTok these days. (Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram) Gauahar Khan is exploring TikTok these days. (Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram)

Actor Gauahar Khan joined TikTok a couple of years ago but she became active on it, following the national lockdown. In her TikTok videos, Gauahar has been taking up all the trending social media challenges, be it #gendaphoolchallenge or #SavageChallenge. Also, she has been showing off her perfect dancing skills.

Dance Videos

Undoubtedly, Gauahar Khan is counted among the best Bollywood dancers.

Apart from her beautiful dance videos, Gauahar Khan has also been sharing her workout regime with her followers, inspiring them to stay fit and healthy.

Fitness video

Gauahar also attempted comedy and introduced her mother in a funny video.

@gauahar_khan Featuring my Mommy for the first time , much against her wishes ! Hahahah 😛 ♬ Kitchen mein kya kya aata hai – poojamlu

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in Hotstar special The Office.

