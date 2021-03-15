Gauahar Khan’s team on allegations of violations of BMC’s COVID-19 rules: ‘She’s tested negative in multiple reports’

Gauahar Khan’s team has defended the actor after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it booked her for allegedly shooting for a film after being tested positive for COVID-19. The statement said the actor had tested negative in multiple reports, adding that she is “a law abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC.”

The statement requested the people to not speculate, and also urged media houses not to “indulge in speculation and respect Gauahar’s emotionally lowest low time as she’s just lost her father 10 days ago and she’s going through everything that is expected from her by the BMC.”

The full statement read, “For everyone sending their best wishes and concern for Gauahar Khan, here’s the latest report. She’s tested negative in multiple reports. She’s a law abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC. This is to appeal for all the speculation to be put to an end. Gauahar Khan is cooperating with everything that the BMC requires. Requesting all the media houses to not indulge in speculation and respect Gauahar’s emotionally lowest low time as she’s just lost her father 10 days ago and she’s going through everything that is expected from her by the BMC.”

The statement continued, “So with folded hands we want Gauahar’s time to her self, respectfully and let her heart heal in this mourning time.”

Earlier, the Oshiwara police had said the actor tested positive for coronavirus and was asked to quarantine herself. A BMC official added, “When we went to her home in Andheri (W), she did not open the door. We then learnt that she instead went out for film shooting. We then approached the Oshiwara police station.”