Gauahar Khan booked for shooting after testing positive for COVID-19

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday booked actor Gauahar Khan for allegedly going out for a film shoot despite testing positive for Covid-19.

According to Oshiwara police, the actor had tested positive for coronavirus and was asked to quarantine herself. A BMC official said, “When we went to her home in Andheri (W), she did not open the door. We then learnt that she instead went out for film shooting. We then approached the Oshiwara police station.”

“An FIR has been registered at Oshiwara police station u/s 188, 269, 270 IPC, 51B of NDMA Act, 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, on the complaint of a BMC official,” said S Chaitanya, DCP (operations) and PRO for Mumbai Police.

Soon after lodging the FIR, the BMC tweeted, “No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus.”