‘If anyone has issues, skip it’: Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar on marrying despite family objection

Actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi recently welcomed actor Gauahar Khan and her husband, dancer Zaid Darbar, as guests on their YouTube show Double Date. During the episode, Gauahar and Zaid revisited their love story, from Zaid sliding into her DMs during the pandemic to their whirlwind marriage, which came despite their families’ reservations and their six-year age gap.

During the interaction, Zaid Darbar revealed seeing Gauahar Khan at a store and later not being able to get her out of his mind. “I saw her, but I didn’t talk to her at the supermarket during the pandemic. I thought that she must’ve seen me but she didn’t. I was trying to get her attention, but Gauahar’s house help noticed it, instead of her. She was in my head even after that, so I finally DMed her.”

Gauahar added that their conversation almost ended before it had properly begun, after Zaid lied about his age. “I replied to his flirty text, and then just after 4-5 sentences of exchange, he said, ‘Don’t get married.’ When I asked his age, he said 24. I asked him to exit this chat right away. I was in the rebellion phase of keeping men away from me. He got scared suddenly and admitted that he was lying about his age because he thought I was 26. He then sent his passport, adhaar card, and I realised he was 29, so there was a 6-year age gap. Even today, paps think that we have a 10 year gap.”

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Emotional moments during the wedding

After deciding to tie the knot, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar did not have the smoothest journey to their wedding day. “He proposed marriage to me within one month, and the families opposed the idea. They even raised questions regarding the age gap. We were very clear that if anyone has any issues in coming to the wedding, they can skip it. But, the nikah was perfect. I didn’t expect him to cry, but he did, during my entry,” Gauahar recalled. A visibly emotional Zaid added, “I didn’t stop for around 10 minutes. I couldn’t stop after looking at her.”

The star couple tied the knot in December, 2025, and shortly after their special day, Gauahar Khan’s father died. “It was almost as if my father was waiting for my wedding. He had nothing up until then. It escalated in one month. He wanted to see my wedding. Everyone thinks that he was waiting for it,” she said.

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Separation of Zaid Darbar’s parents

Zaid Darbar, the elder son of popular Bollywood music-composer Ismail Darbar, saw his parents separate when he was just 10 years old. During the Double Date episode, Zaid spoke about the emotional toll the divorce took on him and how the experience eventually helped him navigate relationships. The former Dance India Dance contestant shared, “A lot has happened in my life, and that experience has made me understand relationships very well. When you see relationships breaking at your own home, you realise many things. I love my parents, but so much happened between them in front of us. We were around 8 years old when it all started happening.”

He continued, “We were always searching for parents love. We used to feel that we don’t have anyone. We’ve never asked our father, ‘Why did you get married?’ ‘Why did you have another child?’ Even my mom got married, she had a son. But, inside, you are dying everyday. That changed the entire process of understanding emotions.”

The lessons from his parents’ relationship, however, did not immediately make marriage easier for Zaid. “I look at marriage very beautifully now. I knew what I had to unlearn from them and what to pick up. Even in our first year of marriage, it was very difficult for me to understand ethics. I got to know later about the way one has to talk, what is sorry, thank you, and what is it like to hurt someone’s feelings.”

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have two children – a son named Zehaan, born on May 10, 2023, and a son named Farwaan, born on September 1, 2025.