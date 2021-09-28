Are you ready to play garba on Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket song Ghani Cool Chori this Navratri?

After dropping the trailer of Rashmi Rocket last week, the makers of the film have shared the film’s first song today, which is in tune with the festive season that is upon us. Taapsee Pannu gives the song, Ghani Cool Chori, her all as she tries her hands at dance with thumkas, dhol beats and garba moves. She is dressed in a vibrant chaniya-choli paired with running shoes in the song.

The foot-tapping song has all the ingredients right, but when was the last time we heard a good garba song? ‘Ghani Cool Chori’ also doesn’t quite fit the bill as all the Bollywood garba songs sound the same, but brownie points to Taapsee for bringing life and the much needed enthusiasm necessary for the traditional dance form from Gujarat.

Ghani Cool Chori song features Taapsee along with her on-screen love interest Priyanshu Painyuli, and the song is picturised in a small hamlet in Gujarat. The song is composed by Amit Trivedi and sung by Bhoomi Trivedi.

The official synopsis of the film reads: ‘Set in the salt marshes of Kutch, Rashmi Rocket is about a young girl from a small village, blessed with a gift. She’s an incredibly fast runner who dreams of crossing the finish line. In the journey to fulfilling her dreams, she soon realizes that the race to the finish line is peppered with many hurdles, and what seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour, and even her very identity.’

Rashmi Rocket is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhiya, it is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon and directed by Akarsh Khurana. The film also stars Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Rashmi Rocket is is set to premiere on ZEE5 on October 15.