Garam Hava actor Gita Siddharth Kak passes away

Yesteryear actor Gita Siddharth Kak passed away on Saturday evening in Mumbai, according to the Hindustan Times. Gita was married to Siddharth Kak, producer and presenter of Doordarshan’s popular cultural magazine show Surabhi.

Gita Siddharth Kak’s most well-known credits include Garm Hava (1973), Parichay (1972), Gaman (1978) among others. Her Garam Hava won the Best Feature Film at the 21st National Film Awards. The film was also critically acclaimed.

Gita was presented with a souvenir as the lead actor of the film. She made her debut with Parichay.

Gita and Siddharth’s daughter Antara Kak is a filmmaker and producer known for A Life in Dance-Daksha Sheth and Irrfan Khan hosted reality series Mano Ya Na Mano.

