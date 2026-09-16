Ganpati visarjan: Radhika Ambani dances with Anant Ambani; Govinda poses with son

Govinda and Yashvardhan were spotted together at the festivities.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations came to an end for several Bollywood celebrities and prominent families as they gathered for Ganpati visarjan in Mumbai. From the Ambani family’s grand procession to Govinda joining his son Yashvardhan to Shilpa Shetty dancing to dhol beats with her family, celebrities marked the occasion with festive spirit.

The Ambani family held a grand Ganpati visarjan procession from Antilia. Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani were seen taking part in the celebrations, with Orry also joining them. Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya was also spotted alongside the family. Radhika’s dance also found a lot of love on the internet.