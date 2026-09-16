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Ganpati visarjan: Radhika Ambani dances with Anant Ambani; Govinda poses with son
Radhika Merchant, Orry, Shilpa Shetty, Govinda and others were seen dancing and enjoying the vibrant Ganpati visarjan celebrations in Mumbai.
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations came to an end for several Bollywood celebrities and prominent families as they gathered for Ganpati visarjan in Mumbai. From the Ambani family’s grand procession to Govinda joining his son Yashvardhan to Shilpa Shetty dancing to dhol beats with her family, celebrities marked the occasion with festive spirit.
The Ambani family held a grand Ganpati visarjan procession from Antilia. Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani were seen taking part in the celebrations, with Orry also joining them. Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya was also spotted alongside the family. Radhika’s dance also found a lot of love on the internet.
Several videos shared by photographers on social media captured the celebrities dancing and enjoying the festive celebrations. Radhika Merchant was seen covered in red abir (dry colour) as she joined the colourful Ganpati visarjan festivities.
Watch videos from Amban’s Ganpati visarjan:
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Meanwhile, Govinda joined his son Yashvardhan Ahuja for Ganpati visarjan despite the rain. The actor was seen taking part in the immersion festivities with his son. Sunita Ahuja was absent from the celebrations, while Govinda and Yashvardhan made sure to be part of the family tradition.
See video of Govinda with his son Yashvardhan Ahuja:
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Shilpa Shetty also celebrated Ganpati visarjan with her family. The actor was seen enjoying the festivities and dancing to dhol beats during the procession. She opted for a traditional Maharashtrian look for the occasion, while her husband Raj Kundra and their children joined her.
See videos from Shilpa Shetty’s Ganpati visarjan
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The visarjan celebrations across Mumbai saw many celebrations and their families coming together to bid an emotional farewell to Bappa.
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