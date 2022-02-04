Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer: Alia Bhatt is an alpha female in Bhansali’s film

The trailer of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is out. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film’s teaser was released in February 2021 and after a long wait, the trailer is finally out.

The trailer shows Gangubai fighting for her rights. The trailer also features Vijay Raaz and Jim Sarbh. Vijay is playing a transgender person who does not get along with Gangubai. The film’s central plot is not evident from the trailer as we only see bits and pieces of Gangubai’s life.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, which also stars Ajay Devgn, will premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, which is being held from February 10-20. The film is set during the 1960s and is based on one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

The film wrapped its shoot in June 2021. Alia Bhatt had shared on Instagram, “This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting Covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film altogether! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience! Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi will release in theatres on February 25.