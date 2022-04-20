Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to stream on Netflix from this date

Alia Bhatt-starrer big release, Gangubai Kathiawadi, is all set to drop on your screens soon. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will be out on Netflix after a successful box office outing. On Wednesday, the platform announced that the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film will start streaming on April 26.

Sharing the announcement video, Netflix India’s Instagram handle wrote, “Dekho, dekho chaand Netflix pe aaraha hai 🌝#GangubaiKathiawadi arriving on 26th April 💃🏻❤️.”

Fans welcomed the announcement. A fan wrote, “Omgggg 😭😭😭 THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” while another added, “Wow On My bday🔥…Thanx Netflix for Making It More Special😍”. A creative fan also quoted that it was the best moment to sing Ranbir Kapoor’s “Dekho chand aaya”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The film is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, a girl Kathiawad who ended up in Mumbai’s red light area. She embraced the twists in her destiny to build her own powerful empire. Her life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi.

Also Read | Gangubai Kathiawadi movie review: Alia Bhatt makes this Sanjay Leela Bhansali spectacle real

Ever since Gangubai Kathiawadi was announced, a section of the audience had questioned Alia Bhatt’s casting, feeling that the film required a more mature actor. Speaking to indianexpress.com about the same, the actor mentioned that given Gangubai’s perception and personality, many felt she was too cute, bubbly and young to play the part. “I totally understand where they are coming from because I was also one of those people when I first heard the narration. I wondered whether I’ll be able to pull it off. But the big answer is that this is a director who’s been working for 25 years and he obviously has a vision. He’s not going to do things just for the heck of it,” Alia Bhatt had said.

She further added, “It is more magical when you don’t expect someone to pull something off, or that they’re not right for the role but they make it work. I might not have been the obvious choice, but I say why go for the obvious choice? I understand that confusion, but I hope they understand the response. I also feel that eventually it is the film that matters, and I hope people look at the film that way.”

Apart from a powerful cameo by Ajay Devgn, Gangubai Kathiawadi marked Shantanu Maheshwari’s big Bollywood debut.