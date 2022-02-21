Gangubai Kathiawadi song Meri Jaan: The melodious number sees Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari stealing moments of intimacy. Watch video

The third song from upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi titled “Meri Jaan” is out. The foot-tapping number is not exactly something you can dance to in a club, nor is it a soft romantic ballad. “Meri Jaan”, crooned by Neeti Mohan, walks the broad line between the two.

The music video features Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari, whose characters are experiencing a blooming romance. The video is shot in the backseat of a car as the two lovers try to steal some moments of romance.

However, the song takes a grim turn when Shantanu’s character fails to understand that Gangu doesn’t want to be touched like a beloved, but only to be cared for – something which she probably has not experienced all her life.

“Meri Jaan” is composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and its lyrics are penned by Kumaar.

Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh among others. The film releases in theatres on February 25.