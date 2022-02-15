Gangubai Kathiawadi song Jab Saiyaan: Shreya Ghoshal track features the innocent romance of Alia Bhatt-Shantanu Maheshwari

The makers on Tuesday released the second track from upcoming Alia Bhatt movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. Called “Jab Saiyaan,” the music video introduces the love story of Alia’s character with dancer, choreographer and actor Shantanu Maheshwari’s character.

The pair’s love looks innocent with a tint of mystery and mischievousness to it. Alia and Shantanu compliment each other well on screen. The track has been brought to life by the melodious voice of Shreya Ghoshal. “Jab Saiyaan” has been composed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with lyrics by AM Turaz.

Speaking about the romantic track, Shreya said in a statement, “Jab Saiyaan is one of the most different compositions by Sir. It’s always a learning experience for me everytime I work with him. 20 years of my musical career and I have to thank him for believing in me and giving me my debut. He’s a magician who truly understands the art of filmmaking and music. I am so happy that I am a part of his Gangubai Kathiawadi journey as well. Jab Saiyaan is definitely a song that will make everyone fall in love once again!”

Gangubai Kathiawadi marks the first collaboration of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Bollywood star Alia Bhatt. The pair was earlier supposed to work on a romantic drama together by the name of Inshallah. However, the project got shelved and Bhansali sent Gangubai’s script instead to Bhatt to see if she would be interested to take on the challenge. The rest, as they say, is history.

Gangubai Kathiawadi releases on February 25 in theatres.