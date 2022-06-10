Gangubai Kathiawadi is the most-watched Indian film on Netflix with 50.6 million viewership hours, RRR follows close behind

Both Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR were major box office successes. Gangubai has made over Rs 200 crore worldwide, while RRR has made approximately Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Rajamouli’s film, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has become a streaming success in the US, and jumped by over 50% in its second week of release on streaming.

In its second week, RRR found a spot in the top 10 in 57 countries, making waves across the world after a first week that was dominated largely by South Asian territories. It should be noted that RRR is also available on ZEE5, and that only the Hindi version is available on Netflix.

Gangubai, on the other hand, is the film with the most weeks spent in the top 10 (6), followed by Mimi and Sooryavanshi (5 each). Mimi has total viewing hours in the 21.7 million range, while Sooryavanshi accumulated around 24.2 million viewing hours. Haseen Dillruba spent four weeks in the top 10 last year, and raked in 24.4 million hours watched, as did the Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali, which accumulated approximately 24.8 million hours watched.

The Kartik Aaryan-starrer Dhamaaka and Sanya Malhotra’s Meenakshi Sundareshwar both spent three weeks in the top 10, and accumulated 11.3 million and 9.1 million hours watched, respectively. Kartik recently emerged as a box office champ as well, with the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the ticket counters.

Kangana Ranaut’s recent film Dhaakad was one of the worst box office disasters in recent memory, but so was her big-budget biopic Thalaivii. The film didn’t do well on streaming either, finding a place in the top 10 only twice, for a total of 5.2 million viewing hours approximately. It is, however, also available on Amazon Prime Video.

Netflix typically didn’t use to share viewership data, barring on a few notable occasions. It made its top 10 lists publicly available last year, after changing viewership metrics from ‘views’ to ‘hours watched’.