Gangubai Kathiawadi out on OTT: When and where to watch the Alia Bhatt film

Alia Bhatt-starrer and Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi has released on Netflix. The period drama is centered around Bhatt’s protagonist Gangubai, and traces her rise in Mumbai in the 1960s.

The film’s plot is based on writer S Hussain Zaidi’s book, the Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Lately, the makers have been sharing multiple behind-the-scene videos of how the movie set was build, and how some of its now-popular tracks were shot to celebrate Gangubai Kathiawadi’s OTT release.

Take a look at BTS videos of Gangubai Kathiawadi:

The movie garnered critical and commercial acclaim post its release. While the movie went on to earn nearly Rs 197 crore based on a budget of around Rs 150 crore, critics lapped up Bhatt’s central and grounding performance in an otherwise loud and dramatic movie.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it three stars and called it a spectacle made real by Alia Bhatt’s act. “What raises it above your standard Bhansali spectacle is Bhatt’s willingness to go the mile: beneath the cuss-words, the drunken binges and the speechifying-on-podiums, some of which come off as ‘acting’, Alia Bhatt makes her Gangubai real. We are made to feel the pain of the women whose lives are so circumscribed and who feel so abandoned by their loved ones that they can find camaraderie, rough and tumble it may be, only amongst themselves,” read a section of her review.

Apart from Alia Bhatt, the movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Seema Pahwa and Ajay Devgn among others in pivotal roles.