Gangubai Kathiawadi movie release and reviews LIVE Updates: Alia Bhatt performance gets love

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the eponymous role, released on Friday in theatres. The film, which was postponed multiple times amid the pandemic, was earlier premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival to positive reviews.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Indira Tiwari in important roles. Based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book, The Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the new period drama shows the journey of Gangubai who was forced into prostitution at an early age. She rises in the ranks and goes on to become a fierce madam of the brothel and a political leader. She also championed the rights of sex workers and their children.

Celebs such as Vicky Kaushal, Javed Akhtar and Shashank Khaitan have also praised the film and Alia’s performance. Vicky wrote in an Instagram Story, “Absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance in this film. SLB sir you are a master! And @aliabhatt don’t even know what to say about you… Breathtakingly amazing as Gangu! Hats off.”