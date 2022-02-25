scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 25, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Gangubai Kathiawadi movie release and reviews LIVE Updates: Alia Bhatt performance gets love

Gangubai Kathiawadi Movies Reviews, Where to Watch, Box Office Collections & How to Book Tickets: Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial is out on the big screen. Here's what stars and fans are saying about Alia Bhatt's film.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: February 25, 2022 11:09:00 am
Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie LIVE Updates: Sanjay Leela Bhansali film stars Alia Bhatt and also Ajay Devgn. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the eponymous role, released on Friday in theatres. The film, which was postponed multiple times amid the pandemic, was earlier premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival to positive reviews.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Indira Tiwari in important roles. Based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book, The Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the new period drama shows the journey of Gangubai who was forced into prostitution at an early age. She rises in the ranks and goes on to become a fierce madam of the brothel and a political leader. She also championed the rights of sex workers and their children.

Also read |As Alia Bhatt film releases, here’s the real story of Gangubai Kathiawadi

Celebs such as Vicky Kaushal, Javed Akhtar and Shashank Khaitan have also praised the film and Alia’s performance. Vicky wrote in an Instagram Story, “Absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance in this film. SLB sir you are a master! And @aliabhatt don’t even know what to say about you… Breathtakingly amazing as Gangu! Hats off.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates on Gangubai Kathiawadi release here:

11:08 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Malaika Arora praises Alia

"Wat a firecracker of a performance n film," wrote Malaika Arora on her Instagram story.

10:36 (IST)25 Feb 2022
'I couldn’t stop praising Alia's performance'

Actor Thakur Anoop Singh shared on Twitter, "So I just happened to watch premiere of #GangubaiKathiawadi & my goodness I couldn’t stop praising @aliaa08's Performance as Gangubai! Every frame she is in, every word she speaks, the accent, the impact its remarkable! Special credit to the writer who wrote these amazing lines!"

10:15 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima in love with Alia's performance

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram story to praise Alia Bhatt's film.

10:02 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Vicky Kaushal calls Alia 'breathtakingly amazing as Gangu'

Calling the movie ‘big screen cinema magic’, Vicky Kaushal shared on his Instagram story, "Absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance in this film. SLB sir you are a master! And @aliabhatt don’t even know what to say about you… Breathtakingly amazing as Gangu! Hats off."

09:53 (IST)25 Feb 2022
'Alia Bhatt is beyond fantastic'

Taran Adarsh shared his review for the film. He tweeted, "#GangubaiKathiawadi: BRILLIANT. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ #SLB is a magician, gets it right yet again... Powerful story + terrific moments + bravura performances [#AliaBhatt is beyond fantastic, #AjayDevgn outstanding]... UNMISSABLE. #GangubaiKathiawadiReview."

09:43 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Javed Akhtar in love with Alia as an actor

Javed Akhtar shared via Twitter, "I have never spared any superlative while praising Alia Bhatt as an actor but after watching “ Gangu bai …  “  I realised that actually I was making understatements . She  is beyond any superlative . What a performance  !!!"

Earlier, speaking to indianexpress.com, Alia had said about backlash to her casting in the film, “People did think that I am not right for this particular part because of the feeling it gave. Gangubai, the mafia queen, has some weight, intensity and grit to it. Because of the perception and personality, and the face that I have, people would imagine that I am cute, bubbly, young, soft, and gentle. So how can I be playing a mafia queen? I totally understand where they are coming from because I was also one of those people when I first heard the narration. I wondered whether I’ll be able to pull it off. But the big answer is that this is a director who's been working for 25 years and he obviously has a vision.”

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd