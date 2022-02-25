Gangubai Kathiawadi movie release and reviews LIVE Updates: Alia Bhatt performance gets love

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the eponymous role, released on Friday in theatres. The film, which was postponed multiple times amid the pandemic, was earlier premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival to positive reviews.
The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Indira Tiwari in important roles. Based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book, The Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the new period drama shows the journey of Gangubai who was forced into prostitution at an early age. She rises in the ranks and goes on to become a fierce madam of the brothel and a political leader. She also championed the rights of sex workers and their children.
Celebs such as Vicky Kaushal, Javed Akhtar and Shashank Khaitan have also praised the film and Alia’s performance. Vicky wrote in an Instagram Story, “Absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance in this film. SLB sir you are a master! And @aliabhatt don’t even know what to say about you… Breathtakingly amazing as Gangu! Hats off.”
"Wat a firecracker of a performance n film," wrote Malaika Arora on her Instagram story.
Actor Thakur Anoop Singh shared on Twitter, "So I just happened to watch premiere of #GangubaiKathiawadi & my goodness I couldn’t stop praising @aliaa08's Performance as Gangubai! Every frame she is in, every word she speaks, the accent, the impact its remarkable! Special credit to the writer who wrote these amazing lines!"
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram story to praise Alia Bhatt's film.
Taran Adarsh shared his review for the film. He tweeted, "#GangubaiKathiawadi: BRILLIANT. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ #SLB is a magician, gets it right yet again... Powerful story + terrific moments + bravura performances [#AliaBhatt is beyond fantastic, #AjayDevgn outstanding]... UNMISSABLE. #GangubaiKathiawadiReview."
Javed Akhtar shared via Twitter, "I have never spared any superlative while praising Alia Bhatt as an actor but after watching “ Gangu bai … “ I realised that actually I was making understatements . She is beyond any superlative . What a performance !!!"