Gangubai Kathiawadi first look: Alia Bhatt in a never-seen-before avatar

The first look of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is out. The posters of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial feature a never-seen-before avatar of Alia who seems to be playing a brothel owner.

The Twitter handle of Bhansali Productions shared the first look posters with a caption that read, “Strength. Power. Fear! One look, a thousand emotions. Presenting the first look of #GangubaiKathiawadi. In cinemas 11 September 2020.”

In Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is being bankrolled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada, Alia plays the titular role. The movie is said to be based on a chapter of author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

It was earlier reported that Ajay Devgn will make a special appearance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

“It is not a full-fledged part but a special appearance. It is a very interesting role. An official statement in this regard will be made soon,” a source close to the development told PTI.

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were earlier supposed to work on the Salman Khan starrer In-shaa-Allah. The film was scheduled for an Eid 2020 release. However, things did not pan out as planned. According to reports, Khan and Bhansali had differences over the treatment of the project, and ultimately, the whole thing was called off.

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

