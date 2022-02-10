scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Alia Bhatt dances with abandon in Gangubai Kathiwadi’s garba song, Dholida. Watch

The first song from Gangubai Kathiawadi, titled Dholida, is out now. Alia Bhatt starrer film releases on February 25.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 10, 2022 1:00:11 pm
alia bhattDholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi is out now.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has a penchant for garba songs and after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’s Dholi Taaro, and Ram-Leela’s Nagade Sang Dhol, the director has presented another song from the genre with Dholida. The video of the Gangubai Kathiawadi song released on Thursday and features Alia Bhatt dancing with abandon.

Watch Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Dholida here:

Bhansali has composed the music of the song with lyrics by Kumaar. Jahnvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada have sung the song with choreography by Kruti Mahesh. The video features Bhatt’s character getting immersed in dancing, which eventually starts concerning others around her as she starts losing herself in the movements.

The trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi released earlier this month and showcased Alia playing an alpha female. The trailer also featured Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. While this is Alia’s first collaboration with Bhansali, Ajay has previously worked with the director in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

In Premium |Deepika Padukone says she makes ‘bolder choices’ because of Ranveer Singh, admits she is less articulate than him

The film is set to have its world premiere at the  72nd Berlin International Film Festival. Gangubai Kathiawadi is set during the 1960s and is based on one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, among others and releases on February 25.

