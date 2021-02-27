Gangubai Kathiawadi: Ajay Devgn collaborates with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 22 years

Ajay Devgn with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ajay Devgn has started shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor joined Alia Bhatt, who plays the titular role, on the set of the movie on Saturday. Sharing a photo from the film’s set, featuring Bhansali and Devgn, Bhansali Productions wrote on Twitter, “We are happy to have @ajaydevgn join the team of #GangubaiKathiawadi ❤️”

Ajay Devgn worked with Bhansali 22 years ago in the 1999 blockbuster hit Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The film also starred Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan. Devgn essayed the role of Aishwarya’s husband Vanraj in the romantic drama.

The teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi was released on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 58th birthday. It garnered a positive response from the audience and the Bollywood industry. While Karan Johar called the teaser ‘brilliant’, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra were in awe of Alia’s performance in it. Shah Rukh Khan shared the teaser on social media with the caption, “I always look forward to your work as an actor ‘little one’. And this one seems extremely special….and you….so Gangsta!!! All my love and wishes for the film. @aliaa08.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film is set to hit the cinema halls on July 30.