Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Celebrities welcome Ganpati Bappa

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Celebrations in B-town have begun. Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Celebrations in B-town have begun.

India is set to celebrate the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi from September 13. And just like other devotees, our movie stars also got into the festive mood while welcoming the idol of Lord Ganesha at their homes.

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is observed with much gusto across the country. As a ceremony, people install handcrafted idols of Ganesha in their homes, followed by a 16 step ritual known as Shodashopachara Puja. The idols are immersed in water on Anant Chaturdashi.

From Bollywood actors to television stars, several celebs have over the years observed Ganesh Chaturthi and installed the idol at their homes and offices.

Here is how our celebs are observing Ganesh Chaturthi this year.