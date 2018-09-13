Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Celebrities welcome Ganpati Bappa

India is set to celebrate the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi from September 13. And just like other devotees, our movie stars also got into the festive mood while welcoming the idol of Lord Ganesha at their homes.
Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is observed with much gusto across the country. As a ceremony, people install handcrafted idols of Ganesha in their homes, followed by a 16 step ritual known as Shodashopachara Puja. The idols are immersed in water on Anant Chaturdashi.
From Bollywood actors to television stars, several celebs have over the years observed Ganesh Chaturthi and installed the idol at their homes and offices.
Here is how our celebs are observing Ganesh Chaturthi this year.
Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor Shahid Kapoor joined its contestants and host Maniesh Paul onto the stage for a dance. He latest also posted with the Indian Idol 10 for Maha Ganpati special episode. His co-star Shraddha Kapoor also joined him for a family picture along with the show's judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik.
Check out some pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor from the Maha Ganpati special episode of Indian Idol 10.
Anushka Sharma shared a video on Twitter where we see her Sui Dhaaga team making an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha using thread work. Her co-star Varun Dhawan can also be seen with her.
Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari tweeted, 'Truly blessed & guided in all happy and sad shades of life. Handmade by dearest 8 year old daughter 😃 #GanpatiBappaMorya'
Actor Kajal Aggrawal shared a picture of herself decked up in the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi and tweeted along, 'Warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of #GaneshChaturthi! May Lord Ganesha bless you with happiness and all the good things in life :) #GanpatiBappaMorya #goecofriendly'
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted to his fans with a picture of himself. he wrote, "May Lord Ganesha shower you with blessings and happiness. Wish you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi🙏 #HappyGaneshChaturthi #GanapatiBappaMorya"