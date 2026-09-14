Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Shilpa Shetty, Ankita Lokhande, Sunita Ahuja welcome Bappa. Watch

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: From the grand Ganpati celebrations hosted by the Ambani family to intimate celebrations by stars like Shilpa Shetty, Ankita Lokhande and others, celebs welcomed Bappa home as the 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 begins on September 14.

Videos of the grand Ganpati welcome by the Ambani family were shared on photographers’ social media pages. Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani were seen performing the rituals, while two children from the Ambani family were also seen excitedly joining Radhika in the car.

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Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra also welcomed Bappa to their home despite the heavy rains in Mumbai. Shilpa’s Ganesha idol this year is a miniature version of Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja.

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Sunita Ahuja too welcomed Bappa home and was seen dancing to the beats of the dhol during the celebrations.

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Other stars who were spotted bringing home their Ganpati idols included Isha Koppikar and Daisy Shah. Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary were also seen arriving with their daughters.

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This Ganpati puja is also extra special for new parents Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya, as they celebrate Bappa’s arrival with their twin boys for the first time.

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Hansika Motwani was seen bringing Bappa home with love and devotion, while Ankita Lokhande too welcomed Ganpati with enthusiasm. Dhanashree Verma was also among the celebrities who joined the festive celebrations.

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Not to miss, Amitabh Bachchan also embraced the festive spirit during his Sunday darshan with fans outside his residence.

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Like every year, TV actors Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi came together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in a unique way. The duo set up a workshop where they made Ganesha idols themselves and also taught others the art of idol-making.

Rithvik and Karan gave fans a glimpse inside their idol-making workshop through a fun video. Adding a nostalgic touch to the celebrations, the duo used the theme song from Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in the video, making the moment even more entertaining for fans.

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Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most widely celebrated festivals, especially in Mumbai, with several Bollywood and television celebrities welcoming Lord Ganesha, fondly called Bappa, into their homes every year.

The Ganpati festival is a 10-day celebration, with the final immersion or visarjan taking place on the 11th day.