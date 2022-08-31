Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Ekta Kapoor and other Bollywood celebrities kickstart the festivities

As the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi starts from Wednesday, film celebrities took to social media to spread joy among their fans. While many celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit wished their fans through social media, others celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Kapil Sharma either went out for darshan or welcomed Ganpati home.

Every year, many celebrities celebrate the festival by bringing home a Ganesh idol and praying for good luck and prosperity. Here’s a look at how celebrities started the celebrations and shared glimpses of it with their fans.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan shared a post informing his fans about him and his younger son AbRam welcoming home the lord of good luck and prosperity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Kartik was excited to visit the famous Lalbaugcha Raja; he uploaded pictures from there and captioned his post, “Ganpati Bappa Morya !!!Blessed to get my first darshan of #LalBaugchaRaja Thank you bappa for making this a Life changing year Aur hope karta hu aap aagey bhi meri saari mannate aise hi poori karte rahe.”

Check out his post : –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Here are some posts by other celebrities:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aadhyashree Upadhyay (@aadhyayasree__did)

Telugu star Allu Arjun also celebrated Ganesh Utsav this year. Idols of Lord Ganesh inspired by Arjun’s look from his blockbuster film Pusha: The Rise have become popular among fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Arjun is currently working on the sequel, which is titled Pushpa: The Rule. The movie is slated to release in December 2022 and will also feature Rashmika Mandanna as the female protagonist.