Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Raj Kundra welcomes Lord Ganesha home sans Shilpa Shetty, see photos

Raj Kundra on Monday was spotted at Mumbai’s Lalbaug as he arrived to take home a Lord Ganesha idol ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. While we have often seen Kundra’s wife and actor Shilpa Shetty welcoming Ganesha home, this year she was missing as she recently fractured her leg while shooting for an upcoming project.

In his latest outing too, Kundra sported a full-face mask. The entrepreneur was seen taking blessings from Lord Ganesha as he took the idol home.

See Raj Kundra’s photos as he takes Lord Ganesha home for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022:

Raj Kundra was arrested in July last year in connection with the alleged creation and uploading of pornographic films on mobile applications. He was granted bail in September 2021.

Kundra recently filed a plea before the court denying any link with the sale of pornographic material.

In other news, Shilpa Shetty has been active despite a fractured leg. The actor earlier today posted a video of herself doing some workouts while sitting on a wheelchair. Sharing the video, Shetty wrote, “Keep moving. No matter what.” That’s the policy I’m living by, especially these past couple of weeks😅Putting the time I have to good use, while my leg’s going to need time to make a full recovery, decided to ensure I follow a routine that works on strengthening the upper-body. Today, the routine included Dumbbell Overhead Press for the shoulders & triceps, Half-Range Hammer Curls for the arms & forearms, and Lateral Raises for the shoulders. However, I performed these under the expert supervision of @yashmeenchauhan. If you’re also recovering from an injury, then you must do these under supervision of a qualified and experienced coach, unless you are an experienced exerciser yourself. Happy Monday, guys 💪😘.”

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s web series titled Indian Police Force. She also has a film titled Sukhee in her kitty.