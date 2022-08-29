scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Raj Kundra welcomes Lord Ganesha home sans Shilpa Shetty, see photos

Raj Kundra was arrested in July last year in connection with the alleged creation and uploading of pornographic films on mobile applications. He was granted bail in September 2021.

Raj KundraRaj Kundra clicked as he welcomes Lord Ganesha home. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Raj Kundra on Monday was spotted at Mumbai’s Lalbaug as he arrived to take home a Lord Ganesha idol ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. While we have often seen Kundra’s wife and actor Shilpa Shetty welcoming Ganesha home, this year she was missing as she recently fractured her leg while shooting for an upcoming project.

In his latest outing too, Kundra sported a full-face mask. The entrepreneur was seen taking blessings from Lord Ganesha as he took the idol home.

See Raj Kundra’s photos as he takes Lord Ganesha home for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022:

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Raj Kundra was arrested in July last year in connection with the alleged creation and uploading of pornographic films on mobile applications. He was granted bail in September 2021.

Kundra recently filed a plea before the court denying any link with the sale of pornographic material.

In other news, Shilpa Shetty has been active despite a fractured leg. The actor earlier today posted a video of herself doing some workouts while sitting on a wheelchair. Sharing the video, Shetty wrote, “Keep moving. No matter what.” That’s the policy I’m living by, especially these past couple of weeks😅Putting the time I have to good use, while my leg’s going to need time to make a full recovery, decided to ensure I follow a routine that works on strengthening the upper-body. Today, the routine included Dumbbell Overhead Press for the shoulders & triceps, Half-Range Hammer Curls for the arms & forearms, and Lateral Raises for the shoulders. However, I performed these under the expert supervision of @yashmeenchauhan. If you’re also recovering from an injury, then you must do these under supervision of a qualified and experienced coach, unless you are an experienced exerciser yourself. Happy Monday, guys 💪😘.”

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s web series titled Indian Police Force. She also has a film titled Sukhee in her kitty.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 02:42:13 pm
Next Story

Kareena Kapoor enjoys ‘Monday sport’ with husband Saif Ali Khan at Pataudi Palace, challenges bestie Amrita Arora. Watch

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Siddique Kappan bail plea: SC seeks UP govt's response

Siddique Kappan bail plea: SC seeks UP govt's response

Row over Kannada textbook claim that Savarkar flew out of jail on bulbul

Row over Kannada textbook claim that Savarkar flew out of jail on bulbul

Test director gives go-ahead for fuelling upper stage
NASA's Artemis 1

Test director gives go-ahead for fuelling upper stage

Ranveer Singh appears before Mumbai Police over nude photos on social media

Ranveer Singh appears before Mumbai Police over nude photos on social media

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'
Exclusive

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'
Idea Exchange

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'

Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

alia bhatt 1200
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is resplendent as she embraces a new phase in life, see all her looks
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement