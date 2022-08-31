Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Live Updates: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja, Arjun Bijlani gets Bappa to his new home

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 LIVE UPDATES: The festival starts today.

As Ganesh Chaturthi, the 10-day long festival begins on August 31, Bollywood and TV celebs are also participating with much fervour. While we saw a few celebrities bringing their Ganesha idols home, many others are visiting Ganpati pandals to pay obeisance. Shilpa Shetty is one such celebrity who brings Bappa home every year. However, as Shilpa has injured her leg this year, her husband Raj Kundra was seen bringing the idol home.

See in photos | Ganesh Chaturthi: How celebrities welcome Lord Ganesha every year Rithvik Dhanjani, meanwhile, shared the photo as he make his eco-friendly Ganpati at home. In the other news, Ganesha idols were inspired by Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise and SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR this year. Idols resembling Allu Arjun and Ram Charan’s characters were seen in Maharashtra.