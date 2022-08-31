Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Live Updates: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja, Arjun Bijlani gets Bappa to his new home

As Ganesh Chaturthi, the 10-day long festival begins on August 31, Bollywood and TV celebs are also participating with much fervour. While we saw a few celebrities bringing their Ganesha idols home, many others are visiting Ganpati pandals to pay obeisance. Shilpa Shetty is one such celebrity who brings Bappa home every year. However, as Shilpa has injured her leg this year, her husband Raj Kundra was seen bringing the idol home.
Rithvik Dhanjani, meanwhile, shared the photo as he make his eco-friendly Ganpati at home. In the other news, Ganesha idols were inspired by Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise and SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR this year. Idols resembling Allu Arjun and Ram Charan’s characters were seen in Maharashtra.
Arjun Bijlani and his family were clicked as they arrived to get a Ganesh idol. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kartik Aaryan was seen seeking blessings at Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja. The actor paid obeisance to the deity on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)