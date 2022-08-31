scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Live Updates: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja, Arjun Bijlani gets Bappa to his new home

How Bollywood Celebrities Celebrate Ganesh Utsav 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty and many other Bollywood celebs have shared photos and videos from their celebrations of Vinayaka Chaturdashi.

By: Entertainment Desk
Bengaluru | Updated: August 31, 2022 9:55:38 am
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 LIVE UPDATESGanesh Chaturthi 2022 LIVE UPDATES: The festival starts today. 

As Ganesh Chaturthi, the 10-day long festival begins on August 31, Bollywood and TV celebs are also participating with much fervour. While we saw a few celebrities bringing their Ganesha idols home, many others are visiting Ganpati pandals to pay obeisance. Shilpa Shetty is one such celebrity who brings Bappa home every year. However, as Shilpa has injured her leg this year, her husband Raj Kundra was seen bringing the idol home.

Rithvik Dhanjani, meanwhile, shared the photo as he make his eco-friendly Ganpati at home. In the other news, Ganesha idols were inspired by Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise and SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR this year. Idols resembling Allu Arjun and Ram Charan’s characters were seen in Maharashtra.

 

09:55 (IST)31 Aug 2022
PHOTO | Arjun Bijlani takes his Bappa home

Arjun Bijlani and his family were clicked as they arrived to get a Ganesh idol. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

09:54 (IST)31 Aug 2022
PHOTOS | Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja on Ganesh Chaturthi

Kartik Aaryan was seen seeking blessings at Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja. The actor paid obeisance to the deity on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ganesha idols shaped and styled like Ram Charan’s character from RRR and Pushpa’s Pushparaj made the news. While the Pushparaj Ganesha idol was seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama and doing the trademark hand-to-chin move like the star in the movie, the Ganesha statue modelled on Ram’s RRR character is seen dressed in the bow-wielding avatar.

