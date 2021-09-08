Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Shilpa Shetty celebrates festival, welcomes Ganpati home, see photos

Shilpa Shetty welcomes Ganesh Chaturthi with a lot of fanfare every year. Every year, the actor brings Ganpati home and celebrate the 11-day festival with her family. Keeping with the ritual, Shilpa on Wednesday began the festivities as she brought home the Ganpati idol.

Shilpa was clicked by the paparazzi in the city as she headed to bring home her Ganpati idol. The actor was seen carrying the idol and also waved at the paparazzi.

Shilpa Shetty poses with the Ganpati idol. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty poses with the Ganpati idol. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty waves at the paparazzi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty waves at the paparazzi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty welcomes Bappa home ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty welcomes Bappa home ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Usually, Shilpa is flanked by her family members during Ganpati celebrations. But this time she was seen alone. The actor has been going through a tough time as husband Raj Kundra has been arrested in the porn apps case. Shilpa even took a break of a few weeks from her judging duties on Sony TV’s Super Dancer Chapter 4.

Shilpa also issued a statement last month, requesting media to respect her privacy. The actor, however, refused to make any statement on the case as the matter is sub-judice. A few days ago, Shilpa spoke about living life to the fullest irrespective of any low. She shared an excerpt from a book which talks about seizing the day.