Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Shilpa Shetty celebrates festival, welcomes Ganpati home, see photos

September 8, 2021 3:50:47 pm
Shilpa Shetty welcomes Ganesh Chaturthi with a lot of fanfare every year. Every year, the actor brings Ganpati home and celebrate the 11-day festival with her family. Keeping with the ritual, Shilpa on Wednesday began the festivities as she brought home the Ganpati idol.
Shilpa was clicked by the paparazzi in the city as she headed to bring home her Ganpati idol. The actor was seen carrying the idol and also waved at the paparazzi.
Usually, Shilpa is flanked by her family members during Ganpati celebrations. But this time she was seen alone. The actor has been going through a tough time as husband Raj Kundra has been arrested in the porn apps case. Shilpa even took a break of a few weeks from her judging duties on Sony TV’s Super Dancer Chapter 4.
Shilpa also issued a statement last month, requesting media to respect her privacy. The actor, however, refused to make any statement on the case as the matter is sub-judice. A few days ago, Shilpa spoke about living life to the fullest irrespective of any low. She shared an excerpt from a book which talks about seizing the day.
“We can’t push the ‘pause’ button on our lives. Every day counts, whether we’re doing our best or our worst. Even if we could call a time out when life becomes stressful, would we really want to? Our life’s clock keeps ticking no matter what. The only thing we truly have is time. Better to live every moment than to lose that time forever. As much as I may want to call a time out in my life, I will live every moment as fully as I can,” read the book excerpt in her Instagram story.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-