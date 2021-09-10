Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Shilpa Shetty twins with daughter as she welcomes Bappa, Kareena Kapoor shows off son Taimur’s creation

The much awaited Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations kickstarted today with celebrities welcoming Bappa home. The 11-day festival saw a muted celebration amid the pandemic. However, people welcomed Ganpati home while following Covid protocols.

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra has had a tough time recently after husband Raj Kundra was arrested for his alleged involvement in porn apps cases. After keeping a low profile for a few weeks, the actor got back to work on her show Super Dancer 4, where she serves as a judge. On Friday, Shilpa shared two pictures on Instagram with her kids Viaan and Samisha. In the photos the mother-daughter are seen twinning in pink outfits while Viaan wears a traditional kurta. As Shilpa feeds her children sweets, the family enjoys a cute moment together amid Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Offering her praise to the God with a mantra as caption, the Hungama 2 actor wrote, “Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Ashta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya! ~Our Gannu Raja is back to visit us!.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the other hand celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi ‘with the loves’ of her life. She shared a photo where Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan are standing in front of the idol, with hands joined in prayers. The proud mommy also posted a picture of Taimur’s creation with play dough.

The four-year-old moulded two idols of Ganpati and his vahana (vehicle) Mooshak, the mouse along with some tiny balls, presumably the prasad. “Tim Tim’s cute little clay Ganpati ,” Kareena wrote along with the pictures.

Other celebrities who welcomed Ganpati home include Arjun Bijlani, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Avinash Mukherjee, Devoleena Bhattacharjee among more. Actors Rithvik Dhanjani and Gurmeet Chaudhary even created their own eco-friendly idols. Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on the other hand shared a throwback picture of his ‘favourite deity’ from his darshan of the famed Lalbaugcha Raja.

“Lord Ganesha is the harbinger of all things good—peace, prosperity, progress, happiness & health. Let’s join our hands in prayer to welcome our favourite deity today. Ganpati Bappa Morya #HappyGaneshChaturthi #ThrowbackToLalbaugDarshan,” he wrote.

See more pictures of Bollywood and TV celebs Ganpati celebrations:

