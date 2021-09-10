scorecardresearch
Friday, September 10, 2021
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Live Updates: Rithvik Dhanjani promotes eco-friendly Ganpati, Taimur makes a clay idol of the deity

Ganesh Chaturthi: From Kareena Kapoor to Sonu Sood and Salman Khan's family, here's how Bollywood celebrities and TV actors are celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 10, 2021 7:20:29 pm
ganesh chaturthi 2021Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Rithvik Dhanjani, Shilpa Shetty and Taimu Ali Khan bring Lord Ganesha home.

It’s that time of the year when the chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” fill the air, and people dance their hearts out to welcome Lord Ganesha to their homes. People across the country celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, and it is extremely prominent in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Though people get to witness huge pandals during the ten-day festivals, the organisers have toned down the celebrations a bit to avoid crowding amid the pandemic.

However, Bollywood and television celebrities are ringing in the festival with much zest and zeal. Like every year Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Divyanka Tripathi have brought the idols of Lord Ganesh to their homes. They have shared pictures of the Ganpati celebrations on social media.

Bollywood actor Shilpa shared two pictures on Instagram with her kids Viaan and Samisha. In the photos, the family is seen enjoying some time together amid Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Ashta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya! ~Our Gannu Raja is back to visit us!.”

The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi has often made it to the silver screen in several Bollywood movies. We also have many Hindi songs to suit the occasion like “Deva Shree Ganesha” (Agneepath), “Mourya Re” (Don), “Gajanana” (Bajirao Mastani), “Aala Re Aala Ganesha” (Daddy), “Sindoor Lal Chadayo” (Vaastav), and “Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya” (Judwaa 2), among others.

Live Blog

Here's how Bollywood and TV celebrities are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

19:20 (IST)10 Sep 2021
A glimpse into Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration
 
 
 
 
 
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar twinned in their yellow traditional outfits as they welcomed Lord Ganesha home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

19:09 (IST)10 Sep 2021
Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi and her mom's brthday
 
 
 
 
 
Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her family and wrote, "What an auspicious day…Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi and Mom’s birthday 😊 Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi 🙏🏼 #ganpatibappamoreya." 

19:01 (IST)10 Sep 2021
Sonali Bendre welcomes 'Bappa' home
 
 
 
 
 
Sharing a picture of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Sonali Bendre wrote on Instagram, "The mood while welcoming Bappa home is more meditative this year but it’s always a special feeling 🙏🏼 सर्वांना गणेश चतुर्थीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा".

18:52 (IST)10 Sep 2021
Inside Shilpa Shetty's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration
 
 
 
 
 
Actor Shilpa Shetty brought an idol of Lord Ganesha home and celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her two children. 

18:49 (IST)10 Sep 2021
Taimur Ali Khan makes a clay idol of Lord Ganesha
 
 
 
 
 
Sharing photos from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with her son Taimur and husband Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the loves of my life and Tim Tim’s cute little clay Ganpati 🥰 Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 🙏🏼❤️" 

18:45 (IST)10 Sep 2021
Rithvik Dhanjani welcomes Lord Ganesha home
 
 
 
 
 
"Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏🏼✨" wrote actor Rithvik Dhanjani as he shared a video of himself worshipping Lord Ganesha. 

TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani promoted the idea of eco-friendly Ganpati as he created the idol of Lord Ganesha himself. He also shared his childhood memory of the festival as he said, "My fondest memory of Ganesh Chaturthi is from my childhood. When I was little, we used to keep Bappa at home for 11 days in Mandsaur, MP. It used to be a festival; from collecting the Chanda from different people so that we could buy a nice moorti, get prashad and make a jhaanki for Bappa. We didn’t have a lot of money so we would steal mud and sugar from the factory and used it to make a pull for the train in our jhaanki. I think those are the fond memories that I have of Ganesh Chaturthi."

He added, "To be able to live in the city of dreams in just the way I want, eat anything that I want, have friends around, people to talk to, and people who love me, these are the true blessings from Bappa."

