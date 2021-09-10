Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Live Updates: Rithvik Dhanjani promotes eco-friendly Ganpati, Taimur makes a clay idol of the deity

It’s that time of the year when the chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” fill the air, and people dance their hearts out to welcome Lord Ganesha to their homes. People across the country celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, and it is extremely prominent in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Though people get to witness huge pandals during the ten-day festivals, the organisers have toned down the celebrations a bit to avoid crowding amid the pandemic.

However, Bollywood and television celebrities are ringing in the festival with much zest and zeal. Like every year Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Divyanka Tripathi have brought the idols of Lord Ganesh to their homes. They have shared pictures of the Ganpati celebrations on social media.

Bollywood actor Shilpa shared two pictures on Instagram with her kids Viaan and Samisha. In the photos, the family is seen enjoying some time together amid Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Ashta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya! ~Our Gannu Raja is back to visit us!.”

The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi has often made it to the silver screen in several Bollywood movies. We also have many Hindi songs to suit the occasion like “Deva Shree Ganesha” (Agneepath), “Mourya Re” (Don), “Gajanana” (Bajirao Mastani), “Aala Re Aala Ganesha” (Daddy), “Sindoor Lal Chadayo” (Vaastav), and “Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya” (Judwaa 2), among others.