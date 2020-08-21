Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Stars gear up to welcome Ganpati Bappa

Neil Nitin Mukesh's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration will be a private affair.

Film and television celebrities are in a festive mode as Ganesh Chaturthi is all set to begin on Saturday. The birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha is celebrated with gusto across India, majorly in the western states of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Lord Ganesha is referred to as the giver of wisdom and the remover of all obstacles. Devotees believe worshiping Lord Ganesha at the start of any new endeavour will yield positive results, prosperity and good fortune. Like every devotee, stars of tinseltown too mark the 11-day festival by welcoming the idol of Lord Ganesha to their homes. The festival ends with immersion of the idols in water bodies.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, even Ganesh Chaturthi is expected to be affected this year. Though Ganesha pandals have been put up at several places, the overall celebrations will remain low-profile.