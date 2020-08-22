Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with these peppy Bollywood songs

Here is a list of songs dedicated to Lord Ganesha. (Photo: YouTube)

It’s that time of the year when people get on the roads in huge crowds and bring the idol of Lord Ganesha with full zeal and vigour. The chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” fill the air and the followers of Ganpati dance their hearts out. But this year, things are a bit different because of the pandemic. Though pandals have been put up at several places, the overall celebrations will remain low-profile.

But, don’t you worry. You can still enjoy the festival at your home with these upbeat Bollywood numbers which are perfect to kick off the 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations.

Deva Shree Ganesha (Agneepath)

Mourya Re (Don)

Gajanana (Bajirao Mastani)

Jalwa (Wanted)

Aala Re Aala Ganesha (Daddy)

Sadda Dil Vi Tu Ga Ga Ga Ganpati (ABCD)

Sindoor Lal Chadayo (Vaastav)

Hey Ganaraya (ABCD 2)

Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya (Judwaa 2)

Deva Ho Deva (Humse Badhkar Kaun)

Shree Ganeshaya Dheemahi (Viruddh)

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

