Ganesh Acharya charged with stalking, voyeurism, sexual harassment

The Mumbai police filed a chargesheet against choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who was booked for alleged sexual harassment in 2020.

The Oshiwara police filed a chargesheet before the metropolitan magistrate’s court in Andheri after completing its probe last month. Acharya has been charged under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354C (voyeurism), 354D (stalking) along with other sections pertaining to causing hurt, insulting the modesty of a woman, criminal intimidation. Assistant police inspector Sandeep Shinde confirmed that a chargesheet was filed on March 14.

A complaint was filed in 2020 by a choreographer working with Acharya alleging that he had sexually harassed her after she turned down his advances. The woman had alleged in 2020 that the incident took place when she was working as a junior dancer on a project with Acharya, and had gone to his office to collect dues worth Rs 25,000. However, while allegedly refusing to pay her, Acharya showed her pornographic material on his laptop. She also said that Acharya had caused hurdles in her work and that her membership of Indian Cine and TV Choreographers Association was terminated after he became the general secretary.

Acharya had denied the allegations.