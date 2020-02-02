Ganesh Acharya calls female choreographer’s allegations ‘baseless,’ files complaint

A female choreographer has filed a complaint against Ganesh Acharya.(Photo: Ganesh Acharya/Instagram)

A female choreographer had filed a complaint against choreographer Ganesh Acharya, accusing him of depriving her of work. Now, in response to the complaint, Acharya has filed a counter NC (non-cognisable offence) against the assistant choreographer, stating that the accusations are false.

In the complaint, filed at Amboli police station in Mumbai and Maharashtra State Commission for Woman, the 33-year-old said she was asked to give a commission from her income to Ganesh Acharya, who is also the General Secretary of Indian Film & Television Choreographers Association. The complaint also mentioned that she was ‘forced to watch adult videos’.

“She was part of a group of dancers I worked with in 2007. Apart from that, I don’t know this girl at all. The accusations of assault in my presence and on my instructions are false, as I had left for a shoot before the altercation between her and the two others took place,” Acharya told the Bombay Times.

Acharya also commented on the assistant choreographer’s accusation that he demanded a commission from her income and later expelled her from IFTCA for not adhering to his demands.

“The decision to expel a member is taken after everyone’s consent, and she was expelled owing to her crude and unflattering remarks on dance masters. I am against the practice of commission and don’t work with coordinators, so why will I demand commission from her? Disgruntled by the termination of her membership, she sent letters and notices to IFTCA and its members making false and frivolous allegations of not letting her work and harassing her. However, in these alleged complaints, there was no mention of her latest cooked-up story of porn videos being shown to her. Her accusations are false and baseless,” Acharya added.

