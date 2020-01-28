Ganesh Acharya accused of depriving a female choreographer of work

A female choreographer has filed a complaint against Ganesh Acharya. A female choreographer has filed a complaint against Ganesh Acharya.

A female choreographer has accused National Award-winning choreographer Ganesh Acharya of depriving her of work. She has filed a complaint against Ganesh at the Amboli police station in Mumbai and Maharashtra Women’s Commission.

In her complaint, the 33-year-old choreographer also mentioned she was asked to give a commission from her income to Ganesh Acharya, who is also the general secretary of Indian Film & Television Choreographers Association. The choreographer added that she was also ‘forced to watch adult videos’.

This is not the first time that the choreographer has faced harassment charges. During the MeToo movement in India, Tanushree Dutta had also lashed out at Ganesh. In a statement, she accused him of spreading “malicious rumours” about her and ruining her professional reputation.

Ganesh Acharya choreographed the song “Gori Tu Lath Maar” in Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha for which he won the National Film Award for Best Choreography in 2018. He has to his credit many other hit Bollywood songs in movies like Simmba, Zero, Padmaavat, Sanju and Judwaa 2.

