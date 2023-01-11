Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh trailer: Rajkumar Santoshi’s film imagines Mahatma meeting the man who fired bullets at him

The trailer of director Rajkumar Santoshi‘s upcoming film Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh was released on Wednesday. The trailer gives a powerful insight into the harrowing time after India’s Partition when communal riots brought a fledgling nation to its knees. The film also gives us a parallel universe where Mahatma Gandhi survived Nathuram Godse’s bullets and sets about changing the man who tried to assassinate him — with a smile and conversation.

The roles of Nathuram Godse and Mahatma Gandhi are essayed by actors Chinmay Mandlekar and Deepak Antani and the resemblance is uncanny.

What follows is clash between ideologies and beliefs. The trailer also introduces us to men who scripted history — Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and BR Ambedkar.

Check out the Gandhi Godse trailer –

Gandhi Godse marks the acting debut of Anuj Saini and Rajkumar Santoshi’s daughter Tanisha. The trailer shows how Mahatma Gandhi, who always propagated peace and non-violence meets an angry and vindictive Godse with a smile, ever after being shot by him.

Rajkumar, who is known for directing films such as Ghayal, Damini, Ghatak and Andaaz Apna Apna amongst other superhit films, is coming back to the theatres with his directorial after nine long years. His last directorial was 2013 film Phata Poster Nikhla Hero starring Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz.

Presented by Santoshi Productions LLP, the film’s music is given by ace composer AR Rahman and the film is produced by Manila Santoshi. The film is set to release in theatres on January 26 and will clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which would have released a day before on January 25.