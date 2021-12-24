Ganapath motion poster: Bare-chested Tiger Shroff shows off chiselled physique and perfect action

The first motion poster of actor Tiger Shroff’s futuristic action film Ganapath is out. Like any other Shroff starrer, this too has the actor flaunting his chiselled body and his perfection at martial arts. Ganapath, with Kriti Sanon in the lead, is scheduled to hit the cinema halls on December 23, 2022.

In the poster, we see Shroff bare-chest and with black leather pants. He stands against the cityscape and looks deep into the camera. The poster has Lord Ganesha’s mantra “Vakratunda Mahakaya” playing in the background.

Sharing the poster, the actor wrote on Instagram, “Taiyyar Rehnaa !!! God ke Aashirwad Se Janta ko Milne Aa Rela Hai #Ganapath. Next Christmas in cinemas near you! #23rdDecember #1YearToGanapath.” As Tiger shared the motion poster, his sister Krishna Shroff was in awe of her brother. She commented on the poster saying, “There’s nobody doing it like you… No f***** body. 🙇🏻‍♀️🌟.” Actor Salil Acharya wrote, “U take it up a notch every time brother 👏👏👏👏”. Several fans of the actor were also mighty impressed with Ganapath’s poster.

The makers of the film promise it to be “a unique, one-of-a-kind thriller that has never been presented before in Indian cinema.” The action sequences have been directed by international stunt directors. Directed by Vikas Bahl, it is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani.

The team of Ganapath is shooting for the last schedule of the film in London currently. A couple of days ago, Tiger Shroff got his eye black while filming an action sequence. He took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of his eye injury. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “S*** happens #ganapath final countdown.”

Talking about the film, Shroff had earlier said, “This film is different for me from the rest of the films I’ve done till date because of the character I play. After multiple conversations with Vikas and Jackky, the script and scale look promising. I am really looking forward to this one. This will be my first time working with Jackky and Vikas, and it will be hugely exciting to collaborate with them.”