Game Over trailer: Taapsee Pannu impresses in this psychological thriller

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu starrer Game Over is out. Directed by Ashwin Saravana, the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is presenting its Hindi version.

Advertising

The trailer of Game Over is quite impressive. The makers have done a great job at piquing the interest of the audience with this video instead of giving major hints about the plot.

In the trailer, we see that Taapsee’s character is struggling to come back to terms with her life after a devastating episode. With the anniversary of the episode approaching, her character is having an adverse reaction towards it. She is scared of darkness and is constantly anxious.

Watch the trailer of Game Over here:

As the name suggests, Game Over definitely has a connection to the world of gaming. We see a poster that says, ‘What if life is a video game and deja-vu are just check points’. There are visuals of Pac-Man and a few posters of games as well. The game controller is shown on fire towards the end.

Advertising

Taapsee Pannu had earlier said about the film, “When I heard this script, I knew this film has an international appeal and considering the kind of people attached with it, I had a strong belief in the product. Very few films surpass expectations and this is surely one of them.”

The film has been produced by YNot Studios, in association with Reliance Entertainment.

Game Over releases on June 14.