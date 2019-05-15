Game Over teaser: Taapsee Pannu captures our attention

The teaser of Taapsee Pannu’s trilingual film Game Over is out. Directed by Ashwin Saravana, the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is presenting its Hindi version.

Advertising

The over one-minute long teaser starts with the peculiar music of a video game, like the one you must have heard while playing the popular game Mario. It intensifies, and so does the background music. The sound of a ticking clock, banging on the door and a shrieking Taapsee sends chills down the spine. A few seconds later we get to see a wheelchair-bound Taapsee terrorized by a mysterious entity in her apartment.

Now, if she is too engrossed in the world of video games that she is hallucinating or there is someone really after her life, can only be answered when the film is out. Also after the text, “We all have two lives, the second one starts when we realise we only have one,” splashes on the screen, we are left with more questions about this thriller that releases on June 14 this year.

Watch Game Over teaser starring Tappsee Pannu here

Game Over marks the return of Taapsee Pannu to regional cinema after a gap of three years. With Game Over, Taapsee is confident that she will strengthen the trust she has built in her fans. “When I heard this script, I knew this film has an international appeal and considering the kind of people attached with it, I had a strong belief in the product. Very few films surpass expectations and this is surely one of them,” she said.

Anurag Kashyap, who is excited to be associated with the film, had earlier said, “I am very kicked about presenting this game-changing film in Hindi. This film proves yet again that the quality of filmmaking from the south is just outstanding and it’s great to see how Ashwin Saravanan has pushed the boundaries and has made a genre-bending film, something that we all have never seen before.”

Game Over is produced by S.Sashikanth.