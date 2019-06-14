Game Over movie review and release live updates: Here's what critics, celebrities and fans are saying about Taapsee Pannu starrer Game Over.
Taapsee Pannu starrer Game Over has hit the screens. Directed by Ashwin Saravana, the home invasion thriller is being released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is presenting the Hindi version.
Actor Taapsee Pannu went through a lot of prep to play this role. She earlier told PTI, “Keeping the physical aspects aside, mentally a lot of things were new for me to experience. Like post-traumatic stress, anniversary effect reactions and low self-confidence… All these are emotions, I haven’t experienced before and don’t come to me naturally.”
The film also deals with problems like anxiety and nyctophobia (fear of darkness) and Taapsee took the help of Game Over co-writer Kaavya Ramkumar to “understand how it really happens” and watched some videos and documentaries addressing the problem.
Taapsee Pannu had earlier said about the film, “When I heard this script, I knew this film has an international appeal and considering the kind of people attached with it, I had a strong belief in the product. Very few films surpass expectations and this is surely one of them.”
The film has been produced by YNot Studios, in association with Reliance Entertainment.
Vir Das on Game Over
Vir Das shared on Twitter, "My mad talented friend @taapsee has a wonderful film out today. #GameOver is in theatres. Go see it people....it's such a fun ride!"
Taapsee Pannu promises a crazy ride
"#GameOver releases TODAY! Swapna is now yours.... you can like her story, or not like her story but she is going to make sure you will have a crazy ride once you enter her world. It did take a lot out of me to be her, I hope a part of it reaches your heart too. GAME ON ."
'Game Over is superbly written'
Karthik Subbaraj shared on Twitter, "#Gameover is a superbly written, well made trippy new age thriller with awesome performances by @taapsee , well supported by #Vinothini.Some Scenes will give you Sema Allu for sure 😊 Congrats @sash041075 @Ashwin_saravana & team for this Game Winner...👍 In theatres from tomorrow"
Game Over: Our verdict
There are a couple of genuinely scary moments, but the rest of it is too stretched: even the 102 minute run time feels too long, with not enough thrills or chills.
Taapsee Pannu recently amazed the audience with her performance in Badla. She had a splendid 2018 as her performances in both Manmarziyan and Mulk received rave reviews.
"A lot of waking up has happened after Badla. I feel that audiences are now ready for something that is not done before, something unconventional. The concept of not taking your brain to the theatre is slowly going out of the window. People want to take the brain to the theatre," the actor told PTI.
Taapsee is known for picking projects that are driven by female characters and these films are proving to be promising at the box office. She said, "In a male protagonist film, the hero matters more. With a female protagonist film, content matters slightly more. They (audience) are giving us a chance. For female-centric films, they will go to the theaters on the basis of the trailer, while with the men, it is about who is the hero. The way things are changing, let’s hope a film with a heroine opens at the same level as one with a male protagonist one."
Taapsee Pannu will next be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar in Saand Ki Aankh.
Also Read | Game Over review: A patchy affair