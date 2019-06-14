Game Over movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Taapsee Pannu starrer Game Over has hit the screens. Directed by Ashwin Saravana, the home invasion thriller is being released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is presenting the Hindi version.

Actor Taapsee Pannu went through a lot of prep to play this role. She earlier told PTI, “Keeping the physical aspects aside, mentally a lot of things were new for me to experience. Like post-traumatic stress, anniversary effect reactions and low self-confidence… All these are emotions, I haven’t experienced before and don’t come to me naturally.”

The film also deals with problems like anxiety and nyctophobia (fear of darkness) and Taapsee took the help of Game Over co-writer Kaavya Ramkumar to “understand how it really happens” and watched some videos and documentaries addressing the problem.

Also Read | Game Over review: A patchy affair

Taapsee Pannu had earlier said about the film, “When I heard this script, I knew this film has an international appeal and considering the kind of people attached with it, I had a strong belief in the product. Very few films surpass expectations and this is surely one of them.”

The film has been produced by YNot Studios, in association with Reliance Entertainment.