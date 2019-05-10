Anurag Kashyap to present Hindi version of Taapsee Pannu starrer Game Over

Y Not Studios on Friday announced that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will be presenting the Hindi version of upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Game Over. Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, the film stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

Producer S Sashikanth of Y Not Studios said that Anurag Kashyap was the right person to mentor this project in Hindi. Sashikanth added “Game Over was an experience based movie that is language neutral.”

Anurag Kashyap is “kicked” to be a part of this project and praised Ashwin Saravanan for pushing boundaries. “I am very kicked about presenting this game-changing film in Hindi. This film proves yet again that the quality of filmmaking from the south is just outstanding and it’s great to see how Ashwin Saravanan has pushed the boundaries and has made a genre-bending film, something that we all have never seen before,” he added.

Game Over marks actor Taapsee Pannu’s return to Kollywood after three years. The actor has been busy delivering a slew of hits in Bollywood including Manmarziyaan, Badla and Mulk. With Game Over, Taapsee is confident that she will strengthen the trust she has built in her fans. “Very few films surpass expectations and this is surely one of them,” she said.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film. Game Over will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu worldwide.