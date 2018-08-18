Gali Guleiyan trailer: Manoj Bajpayee’s psychological thriller leaves you with many questions

Gali Guleiyan trailer: Manoj Bajpayee looks promising. Gali Guleiyan trailer: Manoj Bajpayee looks promising.

The trailer of Manoj Bajpayee’s film Gali Guleiyan is out. As the trailer opens, we see an intense looking Manoj Bajpayee aka Khuddus trying to figure out what’s happening in his neighbourhood. As he listens through the walls, he hears a howling mother (Shahana Goswami) trying to protect her son from the ruthless beating of an aggressive father (Neeraj Kabi). But why is the kid being beaten or why is Bajpayee worried about the kid, these are some questions that leave you intrigued.

Ranvir Shorey seems to play a pivotal role in the movie and looks convincing in the role of Bajpayee’s friend. Backed by a stellar cast, the official description of the trailer reads, “A psychological drama about a man who is trapped within the city walls and in his own mind. He attempts to break free to find a human connection.”

Watch | Gali Guleiyan – In the Shadows trailer

Gali Guleiyan has already been screened at many international film festivals and has won accolades too. These include the prestigious Busan International Film Festival, MAMI, 42nd Cleveland International Film Festival, the Indian Film Festival of Los Angles, Atlanta Film Festival, the New York Indian Film Festival and the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Two-time National Award winner Bajpayee was adjudged the best actor for the movie at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2018.

Also read | Manoj Bajpayee on winning Best Actor award at IFFM 2018: You feel great that you are choosing the right scripts

Earlier in an interview with inianexpress.com, Bajpayee talked about the film and said, “Gali Guleiyan is the toughest role I have done in my entire career. You are talking about a trapped mind, whose brain is going in thousand directions at a given time. So it tests your skill, challenges your craft, everything you’ve done all these years. It is not an easy character. It took a toll on me.” The 49-year-old is currently basking in the success of his latest release Satyameva Jayate which has opened to some great numbers.

Helmed by Dipesh Jain and produced by Shuchi Jain of Exstant Motion Pictures, the film will release September 7, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd