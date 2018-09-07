Follow Us:
Friday, September 07, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
Gali Guleiyan movie release LIVE UPDATES

Gali Guleiyan movie release live updates: Here's what celebritise, critics and fans are saying about Gali Guleiyan, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Shahana Goswami, Ranvir Shorey and Neeraj Kabi.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 7, 2018 8:45:38 am
Gali Guleiyan Gali Guleiyan movie release live updates: Manoj Bajpayee won the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne’s Best Actor award for his performance in Gali Guleiyan.

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Gali Guleiyan is a psychological drama about a man who is trapped in the bylanes of Chandni Chowk. He often hears the voice of a child being beaten up and this exaggerates his paranoia. Manoj earlier told indianexpress.com, “Gali Guleiyan is a kind of an experience which the audience hasn’t ever got before. It’s a story which no other filmmaker has tried in the country and the testimony of it being different is its screening in more than 23 film festivals.”

Bajpayee plays a man named Khuddoos and the portrayal affected him quite a lot. He said, “On the 24th day of the shoot, I told my director to wrap it up fast because I felt I was on the verge of a breakdown. So they rescheduled the shoot.”

Directed by Dipesh Jain, Gali Guleiyan also stars Shahana Goswami, Ranvir Shorey and Neeraj Kabi among others.

Folllow all the latest updates about Gali Guleiyan, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Shahana Goswami, Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi and Om Singh.

08:45 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
What a masterful cast, says Amol Parashar

Amol Parashar tweeted, "Got to watch #GaliGuleiyan last night. What a masterful cast led by favorite @BajpayeeManoj who’s knocking it out of the park ❤️ - & so is another favorite @ShahanaGoswami ❤️ Timelessness, claustrophobia & madness - all rolled into one. Catch the film in cinemas this Friday!"

08:38 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Gali Guleiyan is dark and riveting, says Apurva Asrani

Apurva Asrani shared on Twitter, "#GaliGuleiyan is dark & riveting. The brilliant @BajpayeeManoj churns his soul to birth a voyeur trapped in the bylanes of his past. @dipeshjainfilm populates his complex & empathetic frames with fine talents like @ShahanaGoswami & @RanvirShorey. Such a trip!"

08:32 (IST) 07 Sep 2018
Gali Guleiyan is a film that doesnt leave you after having left the theatre, says Sanjay Suri

Sanjay Suri posted on Twitter, "#GaliGuleiyan Congratulations once again for a wonderful performance @BajpayeeManoj. A film that doesnt leave you after having left the theatre #DipeshJain. Wonderful performances in this psychological drama by #OmSingh @ShahanaGoswami #NeerajKabi & @RanvirShorey"

According to the makers, Gali Guleiyan is about a man trapped within the walls and alleys of Old Delhi and his own mind, who attempts to break free to find a human connection.

