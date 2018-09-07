Gali Guleiyan movie release LIVE UPDATES

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Gali Guleiyan is a psychological drama about a man who is trapped in the bylanes of Chandni Chowk. He often hears the voice of a child being beaten up and this exaggerates his paranoia. Manoj earlier told indianexpress.com, “Gali Guleiyan is a kind of an experience which the audience hasn’t ever got before. It’s a story which no other filmmaker has tried in the country and the testimony of it being different is its screening in more than 23 film festivals.”
Bajpayee plays a man named Khuddoos and the portrayal affected him quite a lot. He said, “On the 24th day of the shoot, I told my director to wrap it up fast because I felt I was on the verge of a breakdown. So they rescheduled the shoot.”
Directed by Dipesh Jain, Gali Guleiyan also stars Shahana Goswami, Ranvir Shorey and Neeraj Kabi among others.
Amol Parashar tweeted, "Got to watch #GaliGuleiyan last night. What a masterful cast led by favorite @BajpayeeManoj who’s knocking it out of the park ❤️ - & so is another favorite @ShahanaGoswami ❤️ Timelessness, claustrophobia & madness - all rolled into one. Catch the film in cinemas this Friday!"
Apurva Asrani shared on Twitter, "#GaliGuleiyan is dark & riveting. The brilliant @BajpayeeManoj churns his soul to birth a voyeur trapped in the bylanes of his past. @dipeshjainfilm populates his complex & empathetic frames with fine talents like @ShahanaGoswami & @RanvirShorey. Such a trip!"
Sanjay Suri posted on Twitter, "#GaliGuleiyan Congratulations once again for a wonderful performance @BajpayeeManoj. A film that doesnt leave you after having left the theatre #DipeshJain. Wonderful performances in this psychological drama by #OmSingh @ShahanaGoswami #NeerajKabi & @RanvirShorey"