Gali Guleiyan movie release live updates: Manoj Bajpayee won the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne's Best Actor award for his performance in Gali Guleiyan.

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Gali Guleiyan is a psychological drama about a man who is trapped in the bylanes of Chandni Chowk. He often hears the voice of a child being beaten up and this exaggerates his paranoia. Manoj earlier told indianexpress.com, “Gali Guleiyan is a kind of an experience which the audience hasn’t ever got before. It’s a story which no other filmmaker has tried in the country and the testimony of it being different is its screening in more than 23 film festivals.”

Bajpayee plays a man named Khuddoos and the portrayal affected him quite a lot. He said, “On the 24th day of the shoot, I told my director to wrap it up fast because I felt I was on the verge of a breakdown. So they rescheduled the shoot.”

Directed by Dipesh Jain, Gali Guleiyan also stars Shahana Goswami, Ranvir Shorey and Neeraj Kabi among others.