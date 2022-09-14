scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

‘Galat content’ reason behind Akshay Kumar’s films flopping at the box office, says exhibitor Manoj Desai

Film exhibitor Manoj Desai had earlier called Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda "arrogant". He has now commented about Akshay Kumar's back-to-back box office flops.

Manoj Desai- Akshay KumarManoj Desai, executive director of Maratha Mandir and Gaiety Galaxy has opened up about why Akshay Kumar's films are flopping. (Photos: Cinema Analytic, Akshay Kumar/ Instagram)

Mumbai-based veteran film exhibitor Manoj Desai, who owns one of the most iconic theatres in the city — Maratha Mandir — has spoken up about why he thinks hit-machine Akshay Kumar has served three back-to-back flops this year — Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan. Desai also owns Bandra’s Gaiety Galaxy, the cinema hall which is one of the greatest crowd-pullers for mass, masala films.

Talking about Akshay’s films flopping at the box office, Desai, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, said, “Content galat, subject galat (the content of his films is not good enough)”. He then recalled how Kumar had visited Gaiety before the release of Bachchhan Paandey and added, “Picture banai, kya banai? Kya kar rahe hai? (What film has he made, what is he doing?)”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Desai also spoke about why he thinks Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan did not appeal to the masses. “Aapney (Akshay Kumar) Raksha Bandhan banai usmai public bilkul satisfied aapkey content se nahi thi. Ussi tarah Laal Singh Chaddha ke content se bhi public bilkul satisfied nahi thi (The public is not satisfied with films like Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha).”

Also read |Decoding film economics: How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Desai also suggested that no actors should indulge in political commentary, which according to him can affect their films. He said, “Koi bhi artist ko politics nahi karna chahiye (Artistes should refrain from making political statements).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...Premium
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...
India’s great anaemia mysteryPremium
India’s great anaemia mystery

The exhibitor had earlier called actor Liger star Vijay Deverakonda ‘arrogant’, after the actor’s statement about boycott culture, when he said, “Kaun rokenge dekh lenge (we’ll see who’ll stop us).” According to Outlook, after Vijay’s meeting with him in Mumbai, He had praised the Telugu star, and said, “He is a really very nice guy, down to earth, I will keep loving him always. He has got a bright future and I promise hereby, I will take all his pictures. I wish him all the best.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 09:22:44 am
Next Story

Shahid Kapoor teases Mira Rajput in new video, says she’s going to cut his salary. Watch

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu
Hindi Diwas

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu

Premium
Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening
Political Pulse

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening

India, China complete disengagement in Hot Springs region

India, China complete disengagement in Hot Springs region

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
Madhya Pradesh

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests

Premium
85 questions, 350 students, 14k inmates: How Punjab is telling addiction stories

85 questions, 350 students, 14k inmates: How Punjab is telling addiction stories

'Breakfast Meetings' to bridge communication gap between UP govt, society
Delhi Confidential

'Breakfast Meetings' to bridge communication gap between UP govt, society

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'
After Brahmastra: Part One

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life
The CRISPR technology

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life

Premium
Kejriwal's Ahmedabad 'autowala' host, whose pro-BJP family is at a crossroads

Kejriwal's Ahmedabad 'autowala' host, whose pro-BJP family is at a crossroads

Premium
Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash

Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ananya Panday vacation photos
Ananya Panday does touristy things in Italy
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement