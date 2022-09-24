Gajraj Rao recalls the time when had only Rs 6 in his pocket: ‘Didn’t know what to do, had tears in my eyes’

After appearing in films like Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Gajraj Rao became a well-known actor amongst the masses but his early days in Mumbai were quite difficult. In a recent interview, Rao recalled an incident where he was left with only Rs 6 in his pocket.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Maja Ma actor recalled, “Before shifting to Mumbai, I visited the city to find work. I was staying at my friend’s place for a month and was writing a script. That time, paise mere khatam ho gaye the. (I had no money left.)”

The actor added, “I went from Andheri to Worli to narrate that script and they rejected my script. Meri jab mein kul mila ke 5-6 rupaye the. (I had only Rs 5-6 in my pocket) I didn’t know what to do. Should I take a local train to go back home in those six rupees or should I eat something? Mujhe puri ummeed thi ki meri script approve ho jayegi and I will get an advance. Wo jo tha na… uss din meri aankhon mein paani aagaya ki main karunga kya? (I was confident that my script would get approved and I would get an advance. That day, I had tears in my eyes.)”

To go back home, the actor had to borrow money from his friend. Gajraj recalled that he was quite embarassed at the time. “I told him everything and he gave me 500 rupees. It was a big amount back then. Sharmindagi bhi ho rahi thi mujhe ki ye situation aagayi hai meri, mujhe ye sab karna padra hai. (I was quite embarassed that I had to do this) But it was an important learning that I shouldn’t follow someone’s promises. Because the producer who called me said chinta mat karo, (don’t worry) even if the script doesn’t work… he didn’t stick to his words,” he said.