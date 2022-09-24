scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Gajraj Rao recalls the time when had only Rs 6 in his pocket: ‘Didn’t know what to do, had tears in my eyes’

Gajraj Rao recalled an incident from his struggling days when he was left with only Rs 6 in his pocket.

Gajraj RaoActor Gajraj Rao recalls his struggling days in Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram/Gajrajrao)

After appearing in films like Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Gajraj Rao became a well-known actor amongst the masses but his early days in Mumbai were quite difficult. In a recent interview, Rao recalled an incident where he was left with only Rs 6 in his pocket.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Maja Ma actor recalled, “Before shifting to Mumbai, I visited the city to find work. I was staying at my friend’s place for a month and was writing a script. That time, paise mere khatam ho gaye the. (I had no money left.)”

The actor added, “I went from Andheri to Worli to narrate that script and they rejected my script. Meri jab mein kul mila ke 5-6 rupaye the. (I had only Rs 5-6 in my pocket) I didn’t know what to do. Should I take a local train to go back home in those six rupees or should I eat something? Mujhe puri ummeed thi ki meri script approve ho jayegi and I will get an advance. Wo jo tha na… uss din meri aankhon mein paani aagaya ki main karunga kya? (I was confident that my script would get approved and I would get an advance. That day, I had tears in my eyes.)”

Also Read |Gajraj Rao to play a 70-year-old man with erectile dysfunction in Imtiaz Ali’s Thai Massage

To go back home, the actor had to borrow money from his friend. Gajraj recalled that he was quite embarassed at the time. “I told him everything and he gave me 500 rupees. It was a big amount back then. Sharmindagi bhi ho rahi thi mujhe ki ye situation aagayi hai meri, mujhe ye sab karna padra hai. (I was quite embarassed that I had to do this) But it was an important learning that I shouldn’t follow someone’s promises. Because the producer who called me said chinta mat karo, (don’t worry) even if the script doesn’t work… he didn’t stick to his words,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — EWS to Modi-Putin meetPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — EWS to Modi-Putin meet
Swati Ganguly’s Tagore’s University: A History of Visva-Bharati (19...Premium
Swati Ganguly’s Tagore’s University: A History of Visva-Bharati (19...
A cool and breezy Carnatic Summer is helping Chennai reset and rehabPremium
A cool and breezy Carnatic Summer is helping Chennai reset and rehab
Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann: Cheating confessions, insinuations and a ...Premium
Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann: Cheating confessions, insinuations and a ...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-09-2022 at 04:08:56 pm
Next Story

US sending ‘dangerous signals’ on Taiwan, China tells Blinken

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan
How Nayanthara made husband Vignesh Shivan’s birthday ‘the best ever’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 24: Latest News
Advertisement