Gajraj Rao won’t attend Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding if they insist on mobile ban: ‘Selfie nahi lene dega…’ 

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are yet to say a word about their alleged upcoming nuptials but if the rumours are to be believed, the couple will be getting married in December. Speculations about the venue, the reception details, and even the guest list are all over social media. Amid all of this, when rumours started that the couple has banned the use of mobile phones during the wedding, actor Gajraj Rao had a fun take on it.

The Badhaai Ho actor shared a screenshot of the alleged mobile ban announcement on Instagram stories and wrote, “Selfie nahi lene dega, to main nahi aa raha byah mein… (If you won’t let me take a selfie, I won’t come to the wedding.)”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s alleged mobile ban brought the best out of Gajraj Rao. (Photo: Gajraj Rao/Instagram) Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s alleged mobile ban brought the best out of Gajraj Rao. (Photo: Gajraj Rao/Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are rumoured to be getting married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Ranthambore. It has also been reported that the couple will first have a registered wedding in Mumbai before taking off for the celebrations in Rajasthan. Just a couple of days ago, Vicky was photographed outside Katrina’s house.

However, Vicky Kaushal’s cousin Upasana Vohra has said that there are no plans for the wedding as of now. Upasana told Dainik Bhaskar, “Reports about preparations to the wedding dates are all rumours being spread in the media. The marriage is not taking place. If such a thing happens, they will announce it. In Bollywood, such rumours are often circulated and later it turns out that it was something else. They are just temporary rumours. I had a talk with my brother recently. There is nothing like that. I don’t want to comment on this issue anymore, but the marriage is not taking place at the moment.”

On the film front, Vicky was last seen in Sardar Udham and Katrina was seen in Sooryavanshi.