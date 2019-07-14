Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta to join Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan?

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana had announced the sequel of his 2018 release, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, earlier this year. Now, reports suggest that the sequel, titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, will also feature Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, who had earlier worked with Ayushmann Khurrana in 2019 hit Badhaai Ho.

“Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who played the lead roles in Badhaai Ho, will be seen reuniting for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Their chemistry and comic timing in Badhaai Ho made them a household name and the makers wish to replicate the same magic in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan sequel. Ayushmann too shares a warm camaraderie with the duo. The makers are yet to zero in on the second actor opposite Ayushmann in the movie,” a source told Pinkvilla.

In Badhaai Ho, Gajraj and Neena played Ayushmann Khurrana’s parents.

While Shubh Mangal Saavdhan dealt with the concept of erectile dysfunction, the sequel will speak of the taboo around same-sex love.

“It is a beautiful story told in the quintessential Aanand L Rai style of filmmaking that will touch your hearts and leave a smile on your face. It is one of the most brilliant films that I have read in a long time and it handles the subject of homosexuality really sensitively. It is a pleasure to collaborate again with the master storyteller of our times. It is an out and out entertaining film that will also make you think and that’s the hallmark of good cinema,” Ayushmann Khurrana said in a statement earlier.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is being produced by Aanand L Rai.