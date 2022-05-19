Gajraj Rao to play a 70-year-old man with erectile dysfunction in Imtiaz Ali’s Thai Massage

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is all set to bring a slice-of-life family entertainer starring Gajraj Rao in the lead role. Titled Thai Massage, the film will tell the story of the coming of age of a seventy-year-old man. The heartwarming story will revolve around a traditional man in the dusk of his life facing erectile dysfunction. The film will hit cinema halls on August 26 this year.

Sharing a few stills from the film, Gajraj Rao posted on Instagram, “The coming of age of a 70 year old man… Sah Pariwar enjoy karein. In cinemas, 26th August 2022,” as he tagged the film’s cast and crew. In the photos, the senior actor can be seen in a very different avatar. Dressed in checked shirts and a muffler, he seemed to be living a simple life with his family. In the last two photos, we get a glimpse of his adventure as he flies off to foreign shores. From being surrounded by Thai beauties to enjoying a romantic time with a foreigner, Gajraj’s character seems to be in a happy mood.

Known for helming films on social causes, Thai Massage has been written and directed by three-time National Award winner Mangesh Hadawale. Apart from Gajraj, the film will also star Divyendu Sharma, Sunny Hinduja, Rajpal Yadav, Vibha Chibber and Russian actor Alina Zasobina.

As readers would know, earlier, Ayushmann Khuranna’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan had touched upon the topic of erectile dysfunction. However, this time with a senior at the helm of things, the audience can expect even more drama.

Along with Imtiaz, the film has been co-produced by T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment.