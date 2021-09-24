Gajraj Rao calls out people for making Instagram reels on double entendre songs: ‘How much of dignity do you want to lose to go viral?’

Actor Gajraj Rao has called out people who are making videos on Instagram without paying attention to the lyrics of the songs. The Badhaai Ho fame shared a video of graphic artist Prasad Bhat on Instagram. In the video, he talks about elderly people, teenagers and families making content for Instagram reels for views and not paying any heed to the meaning of the song they are using for their videos.

“Can you guys read the meaning of the songs before making reels on Instagram especially with your kids or babies in the video? I see the whole families including daada, daadi going ‘Shut up and bend over’. Are we really ok with this? What’s going on? How much of dignity do you want to lose to go viral?” the artist says in his video. Re-sharing the video, Gajraj Rao wrote, “Totally agree with Prasad…”

As the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor shared the video, several actors echoed similar thoughts. Sumeet Vyas commented on Rao’s post saying, “Agreed… Agreed…Although… i love dancing too, when I’m happy, when it’s dark and visibility is negligible…” Actors Namit Das, Mukti Mohan, Rashami Desai, Bidita bag and Sandhya Mridul also agreed with everything said in the video.

Richa Chadha wrote, “Agree! Makes me uncomfortable to see children dance provocatively to songs they (hopefully but who am I kidding) don’t understand. IG is a great place to connect, share your art, your voice with the world… But painful to see everyone dancing in Reels…doctors, bankers nutritionists, book readers… sab ko naach naach ke apni baat batani pad rahi hai. KYU ! 😂”

On the work front, Gajraj Rao was last seen in the Netflix anthology film Ray along with Manoj Bajpayee.