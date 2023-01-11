scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha to re-release in theatres on this date

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was released in 2001 on June 15. The re-release of the film will take place on the same date, two months ahead of its sequel's release.

Sunny DeolSunny Deol and Ameersha Patel's Gadar will re-release on June 15. (Photo: Instagram/Sunnydeol)
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha to re-release in theatres on this date
The 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, starring Sunny Deol, is set to be re-released worldwide on June 15, an official said.

The re-release of the partition drama comes two months before the release of its much anticipated sequel Gadar 2: The Katha Continues on August 11.

The film is directed by Anil Sharma, who also helmed the original, produced by Zee Studios.

An official from the production company said that the decision to release the first film on the same day it was released in 2001 was made in order to generate buzz for Gadar 2.

Also Read |Angry Sunny Deol lifts wheel of a cart in new look from Gadar 2, watch

“As a lead up to part two of Gadar, Zee Studios plan to re-release part one in digitally restored format like how Avatar was re-released. The movie will release on the same date, which is June 15,” an official from Zee Studios told PTI.

Director Anil Sharma said he is delighted to re-release Gadar in theatres again.

“I am happy people are interested in (watching) Gadar. Just like how Avatar and Baahubali were re-released, we too will do that with Gadar. We are in the process of planning things for the re-release of the movie,” Sharma told PTI.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha followed the story of Tara Singh (Deol), a Sikh who falls in love with a Pakistani Muslim girl, Sakina (Ameesha Patel). For the sequel, both Deol and Patel will reprise their roles.

Gadar released on the same day as Aamir Khan-starrer Lagaan, making it one of the biggest box office battles of the time. However, the film opened to huge box office success.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 18:15 IST
HC judge facing lawyer protests in Kolkata gave two orders going against TMC govt

Why Shah Rukh Khan wants a free car every time he visit Delhi
