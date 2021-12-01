Gadar 2: Sunny Deol transforms into Tara Singh, Ameesha Patel shares muhurat photos

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel have started shooting for Gadar 2, the sequel of 2001 release, which went onto become a cult classic. Sunny Deol on Wednesday shared his first look from the film and introduced his character Tara Singh. Ameesha, on the other hand, shared a couple of photos giving a glimpse of the film’s muhurat shot. As soon as Sunny and Ameesha shared the photos, their fans celebrated. “So excited,” a comment read, while another mentioned, “Wishing You & Your Team All Luck With Gadar2.”

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha completed 20 years of its release earlier this year. The film was set during the Partition of India in 1947. Starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, the period drama followed his character Tara Singh’s life from being a truck driver in pre-independence India to him saving a Muslim girl Sakina, played by Ameesha, during the bloody Partition. It also featured Tara Singh and Sakina’s love story.

“When I was making Gadar, I understood that it’ll become India’s Titanic and it did become one. When the record of tickets was revealed, we got to know its sale was even more than Titanic. Such was its footfall. To this day, it is said that Gadar had the maximum sale of tickets and footfall seen by any movie in India. We’ve had bigger filmmakers in our industry, but this is God’s blessing that my film created such a record. You see the magic is still the same when it airs on television even today,” Anil Sharma told indianexpress.com in an exclusive interview.

He had also hinted that Gadar 2 will take forward Tara and Sakina’s love story. “The entire nation wants Tara Singh to come back, that Jeete grows up,” he said about Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 is scheduled for 2022 release.