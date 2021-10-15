Gadar 2: Sunny Deol confirms sequel on Dussehra, says ‘the katha continues’

It’s been 20 years that Tara Singh created a stir in India and Pakistan, quite literally. Don’t know what we are talking about? It’s Sunny Deol and his popular character from Gadar. And now both of them are set to return with a sequel, promising another entertaining drama.

On Friday, on the occasion of Dussehra, Sunny Deol took to Instagram to announce Gadar 2. The cast, interestingly will be the same, featuring Ameesha Patel and director Anil Sharma’s son Utkarsh Sharma. Stating that the ‘katha continues’, Deol wrote, “After two decades the wait is finally over! On the auspicious day of Dusshera, Presenting to you the motion poster of #Gadar2. The Katha Continues…,” while tagging his team.

Also Read | Rashmi Rocket movie review: Taapsee Pannu film balances high drama with a rooted story

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Fans could not hold their excitement as they showered heart emojis on Sunny Deol’s post. Ameesha Patel, who was acclaimed for her performance as Sakeena, also posted, “Announcing the biggest ever sequel in Indian cinema. Presenting to you the motion poster of #Gadar2.”

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar released on June 15, 2001 and was pitted against Aamir Khan’s Lagaan. Set during the Partition of India in 1947, the film followed Tara’s (Deol) life from being a truck driver in pre-Independence India, to him saving a Muslim girl (Patel) during the bloody Partition, their love story and him travelling to Pakistan to bring her back when her family refuses to recognise her alliance with Tara. It also featured late actor Amrish Puri, Vivek Shauq, Lillete Dubey among more.

Talking about the success of Gadar, the director earlier told indianexpress.com that while filming, he had an idea that the film will turn out to be a blockbuster — ‘India’s Titanic’.

“When I was making Gadar, I understood that it’ll become India’s Titanic and it did become one. When the record of tickets was revealed, we got to know its sale was even more than Titanic. Such was its footfall. To this day, it is said that Gadar had the maximum sale of tickets and footfall seen by any movie in India. We’ve had bigger filmmakers in our industry, but this is God’s blessing that my film created such a record. You see the magic is still the same when it airs on television even today,” Anil Sharma added. He had even hinted about the sequel saying, “The entire nation wants Tara Singh to come back, that Jeete grows up”.

Gadar 2 is set to release in 2022.