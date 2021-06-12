Gabriella Demetriades shares her ‘favourite pastime’ with this photo of Arjun Rampal and son Arik

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shared a monochrome photo with him and their son Arik, against the backdrop of a cloudy sky. The caption read, “Watching both of you is my favourite pastime.” The photo was met with much love and hearts, one coming from Mouni Roy. Gabriella enjoys sharing photos of her family on Instagram, which is always flooded with love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades)

Their son Arik was born in 2019. While announcing the name of his son, Arjun wrote on Instagram, “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

Arjun was earlier married to Mehr Jessia, with whom he has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra. Arjun and Mehr ended their relationship in 2018. A few months later, Arjun made his relationship with Gabriella official.

In an earlier interview to Mumbai Mirror, Arjun Rampal revealed he met Gabriella Demetriades through common friends. He said, “So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It’s only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I’m blessed that they have, no questions asked.”